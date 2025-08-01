Recent Report Shows That Rep. Scott Franklin Sold Up to $130K Worth of United Parcel Service Stock

July 31, 2025 records indicate that Representative Scott Franklin filed a sale of United Parcel Service UPS, valued between $52,003 and $130,000. According to the July filing, the transaction occurred on July 22, 2025.

Currently, United Parcel Service shares are trading down 0.38% at $85.83.

What Representative Has Been Trading Recently

Over the previous three years, Scott Franklin conducted 227 trades, totaling more than $6.26 million. The largest of these were in Baldwin Insurance and BRP Group stock. Some of the most notable transactions the Rep. has executed recently include:

United Parcel Service UPS : $50,001 - $100,000 Sale

$50,001 - $100,000 Sale Apple AAPL : $15,001 - $50,000 Sale

$15,001 - $50,000 Sale Berkshire Hathaway Inc. New Common Stock BRK : $15,001 - $50,000 Sale

Here's a summary of Scott Franklin's most recent trades:

Company Ticker Stock Type Amount Transaction Type Transaction Date United Parcel Service UPS STOCK $1,001 - $15,000 S 2025-07-22 United Parcel Service UPS STOCK $1,001 - $15,000 S 2025-07-22 United Parcel Service UPS STOCK $50,001 - $100,000 S 2025-07-22 Alphabet GOOG STOCK $1,001 - $15,000 S 2025-06-16 Apple AAPL STOCK $15,001 - $50,000 S 2025-06-16

Why Congressional Transactions Matter

A congressional transaction is when any representative or senator either buys or sells an individual stock.

Anyone working in Congress must file a Periodic Transaction Report to inform the public of their recent transaction within 30 days of being notified of the transaction and within 45 days of the transaction date.

In April 2012, Former President Barack Obama signed the STOCK Act into law. The act prohibits members of Congress from using private information given to them by their position for personal gain such as buying or selling a stock. The act also expanded disclosure requirements for members of Congress by requiring them to file a monthly disclosure.

Congressional transactions shouldn't be the primary reason for an investing decision, but they can be an important factor for an investor to consider.

When a senator or representative makes a new purchase, it could be an indication they expect the stock to rise.

A sale, on the other hand, can be made for a variety of reasons, and may not necessarily mean the seller thinks the stock will go down.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.