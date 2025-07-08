July 8, 2025 11:00 AM 2 min read

This House of Representative Just Bought Up To $60K In Home Depot Stock

by Benzinga Insights Benzinga Staff Writer
An official report on July 7, 2025 reveals Representative Lloyd Doggett's recent purchase of Home Depot HD stock, valued between $4,004 and $60,000. The transaction took place on June 18, 2025, as per the July filing.

At this time, Home Depot shares are trading up 0.06% at $367.85.

What Representative Has Been Trading Recently

In the past three years, Lloyd Doggett made 67 stock trades totaling more than $67 thousand. The largest trades involved stocks like Coca-Cola and Procter & Gamble. Their most notable trades made recently include key transactions:

  • Procter & Gamble PG: $1,001 - $15,000 Purchase

Here's a summary of Lloyd Doggett's recent trades:

Company Ticker Stock Type Amount Transaction Type Transaction Date
Procter & Gamble PG STOCK $1,001 - $15,000 P 2025-05-15

To keep an eye on Lloyd Doggett's trades and other government stock activity, check out our real-time tracking tool!

The Importance of Congressional Transactions

A congressional transaction is when any representative or senator either buys or sells an individual stock.

Anyone working in Congress must file a Periodic Transaction Report to inform the public of their recent transaction within 30 days of being notified of the transaction and within 45 days of the transaction date.

In April 2012, Former President Barack Obama signed the STOCK Act into law. The act prohibits members of Congress from using private information given to them by their position for personal gain such as buying or selling a stock. The act also expanded disclosure requirements for members of Congress by requiring them to file a monthly disclosure.

Why Congressional Transactions Matter

Congressional transactions shouldn't be the primary reason for an investing decision, but they can be an important factor for an investor to consider.

When a senator or representative makes a new purchase, it could be an indication they expect the stock to rise.

A sale, on the other hand, can be made for a variety of reasons, and may not necessarily mean the seller thinks the stock will go down.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

HD Logo
HDThe Home Depot Inc
$367.850.06%

Overview
PG Logo
PGProcter & Gamble Co
$158.23-1.41%
© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

