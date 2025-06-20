This Senator Just Bought Up To $15K In Wells Fargo Stock

A June filing shows that Senator A. Mitchell Mcconnell, Jr. reported a purchase in Wells Fargo WFC, valued between $1,001 and $15,000. The transaction date is listed as June 1, 2025, with the report published on June 19, 2025.

At present, Wells Fargo shares are trading up 0.88% at $75.4.

What Senator Has Been Trading Recently

In the last three years, A. Mitchell Mcconnell, Jr. completed 14 stock transactions totaling more than $63 thousand. Kroger and Wells Fargo stocks were among the largest trades. Some of the most notable transactions the Sen. has executed recently include:

Wells Fargo WFC : $1,001 - $15,000 Purchase

Here's a summary of A. Mitchell Mcconnell, Jr.'s recent trades:

Company Ticker Stock Type Amount Transaction Type Transaction Date Wells Fargo WFC STOCK $1,001 - $15,000 P 2025-06-01

Stay informed on A. Mitchell Mcconnell, Jr.'s trades and other members of Congress

Why Congressional Transactions Matter

A congressional transaction is when any representative or senator either buys or sells an individual stock.

Anyone working in Congress must file a Periodic Transaction Report to inform the public of their recent transaction within 30 days of being notified of the transaction and within 45 days of the transaction date.

In April 2012, Former President Barack Obama signed the STOCK Act into law. The act prohibits members of Congress from using private information given to them by their position for personal gain such as buying or selling a stock. The act also expanded disclosure requirements for members of Congress by requiring them to file a monthly disclosure.

Congressional transactions shouldn't be the primary reason for an investing decision, but they can be an important factor for an investor to consider.

When a senator or representative makes a new purchase, it could be an indication they expect the stock to rise.

A sale, on the other hand, can be made for a variety of reasons, and may not necessarily mean the seller thinks the stock will go down.

