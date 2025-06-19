Recent Report Shows That Rep. Rick Allen Bought Up to $65K Worth of Netflix Stock

June 18, 2025 records indicate that Representative Rick Allen filed a purchase of Netflix NFLX, valued between $16,002 and $65,000. According to the June filing, the transaction occurred on May 16, 2025.

Currently, Netflix shares are trading down 0.03% at $1220.25.

Representative's Recent Trading Activity

In the last three years, Rick Allen completed 51 stock transactions totaling more than $1.65 million. SouthState and Accenture stocks were among the largest trades. Some of the most notable transactions the Rep. has executed recently include:

Netflix NFLX : $15,001 - $50,000 Purchase

$15,001 - $50,000 Purchase Thermo Fisher Scientific TMO : $15,001 - $50,000 Sale

Here's a summary of Rick Allen's recent trades:

Company Ticker Stock Type Amount Transaction Type Transaction Date Netflix NFLX STOCK $15,001 - $50,000 P 2025-05-16 Thermo Fisher Scientific TMO STOCK $15,001 - $50,000 S 2025-05-16 Us Treasury Bill 912797Ms3 Due $1,001 - $15,000 P 2025-05-16 Us Treasury Bill Due $15,001 - $50,000 S 2025-04-15 Us Treasury Bill Due 3/15/2027 $50,001 - $100,000 S 2025-04-15

Why Congressional Transactions Matter

A congressional transaction is when any representative or senator either buys or sells an individual stock.

Anyone working in Congress must file a Periodic Transaction Report to inform the public of their recent transaction within 30 days of being notified of the transaction and within 45 days of the transaction date.

In April 2012, Former President Barack Obama signed the STOCK Act into law. The act prohibits members of Congress from using private information given to them by their position for personal gain such as buying or selling a stock. The act also expanded disclosure requirements for members of Congress by requiring them to file a monthly disclosure.

The Importance of Congressional Transactions

Congressional transactions shouldn't be the primary reason for an investing decision, but they can be an important factor for an investor to consider.

When a senator or representative makes a new purchase, it could be an indication they expect the stock to rise.

A sale, on the other hand, can be made for a variety of reasons, and may not necessarily mean the seller thinks the stock will go down.

