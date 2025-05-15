May 15, 2025 11:00 AM 1 min read

New Jersey Rep. Josh Gottheimer Sold Over $130K Worth of Corning Stock: Here's What You Should Know

May 14, 2025 records indicate that Representative Josh Gottheimer filed a sale of Corning GLW, valued between $130,102 and $1,600,000. According to the May filing, the transaction occurred on May 14, 2025.

Currently, Corning shares are trading down 0.04% at $46.99.

Why Congressional Transactions Matter

A congressional transaction is when any representative or senator either buys or sells an individual stock.

Anyone working in Congress must file a Periodic Transaction Report to inform the public of their recent transaction within 30 days of being notified of the transaction and within 45 days of the transaction date.

In April 2012, Former President Barack Obama signed the STOCK Act into law. The act prohibits members of Congress from using private information given to them by their position for personal gain such as buying or selling a stock. The act also expanded disclosure requirements for members of Congress by requiring them to file a monthly disclosure.

The Importance of Congressional Transactions

Congressional transactions shouldn't be the primary reason for an investing decision, but they can be an important factor for an investor to consider.

When a senator or representative makes a new purchase, it could be an indication they expect the stock to rise.

A sale, on the other hand, can be made for a variety of reasons, and may not necessarily mean the seller thinks the stock will go down.

