This Senator Just Sold Up To $500K In PepsiCo Stock

A report on March 19, 2025 shows that Senator Tina Smith from Minnesota sale stock in PepsiCo PEP, valued between $200,002 and $500,000. According to the March filing, the transaction occurred on March 19, 2025.

At the time of writing, PepsiCo shares are trading down 0.34% at $147.61.

What Senator Has Been Trading Recently

In the past three years, Tina Smith made 13 stock trades totaling more than $865 thousand. The largest trades involved stocks like Medtronic and NextEra Energy. Their most notable trades made recently include key transactions:

PepsiCo PEP : $100,001 - $250,000 Sale

$100,001 - $250,000 Sale General Mills GIS : $100,001 - $250,000 Sale

Here's a summary of Tina Smith's recent trades:

Company Ticker Stock Type Amount Transaction Type Transaction Date PepsiCo PEP STOCK $100,001 - $250,000 S 2025-02-11 General Mills GIS STOCK $100,001 - $250,000 S 2025-02-11

The Importance of Congressional Transactions

A congressional transaction is when any representative or senator either buys or sells an individual stock.

Anyone working in Congress must file a Periodic Transaction Report to inform the public of their recent transaction within 30 days of being notified of the transaction and within 45 days of the transaction date.

In April 2012, Former President Barack Obama signed the STOCK Act into law. The act prohibits members of Congress from using private information given to them by their position for personal gain such as buying or selling a stock. The act also expanded disclosure requirements for members of Congress by requiring them to file a monthly disclosure.

Congressional transactions shouldn't be the primary reason for an investing decision, but they can be an important factor for an investor to consider.

When a senator or representative makes a new purchase, it could be an indication they expect the stock to rise.

A sale, on the other hand, can be made for a variety of reasons, and may not necessarily mean the seller thinks the stock will go down.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.