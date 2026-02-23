Westlake Chemical (NYSE:WLKP) is gearing up to announce its quarterly earnings on Tuesday, 2026-02-24. Here's a quick overview of what investors should know before the release.

Analysts are estimating that Westlake Chemical will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.40.

Anticipation surrounds Westlake Chemical's announcement, with investors hoping to hear about both surpassing estimates and receiving positive guidance for the next quarter.

New investors should understand that while earnings performance is important, market reactions are often driven by guidance.

Performance in Previous Earnings

During the last quarter, the company reported an EPS missed by $0.02, leading to a 0.47% drop in the share price on the subsequent day.

Here's a look at Westlake Chemical's past performance and the resulting price change:

Stock Performance

Shares of Westlake Chemical were trading at $21.21 as of February 20. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 12.6%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely bearish going into this earnings release.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.