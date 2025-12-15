earnings image
December 15, 2025

Earnings Scheduled For December 15, 2025

Companies Reporting Before The Bell

• MindWalk Holdings (NASDAQ:HYFT) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.01 per share on revenue of $4.00 million.

• Ocean Power Techs (AMEX:OPTT) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.02 per share on revenue of $2.51 million.

Companies Reporting After The Bell

• Navan (NASDAQ:NAVN) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.11 per share on revenue of $181.15 million.

• Ark Restaurants (NASDAQ:ARKR) is likely to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• Off The Hook YS (AMEX:OTH) is likely to report earnings for its third quarter.

• Champions Oncology (NASDAQ:CSBR) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.01 per share on revenue of $14.04 million.

