JB Hunt Transport Servs's Earnings: A Preview

JB Hunt Transport Servs (NASDAQ:JBHT) is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, 2025-10-15. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement.

Analysts estimate that JB Hunt Transport Servs will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $1.47.

Investors in JB Hunt Transport Servs are eagerly awaiting the company's announcement, hoping for news of surpassing estimates and positive guidance for the next quarter.

It's worth noting for new investors that stock prices can be heavily influenced by future projections rather than just past performance.

Performance in Previous Earnings

The company's EPS missed by $0.02 in the last quarter, leading to a 1.73% increase in the share price on the following day.

Here's a look at JB Hunt Transport Servs's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q2 2025 Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 EPS Estimate 1.33 1.14 1.63 1.47 EPS Actual 1.31 1.17 1.53 1.49 Price Change % 2.00% -8.00% -7.00% 3.00%

Tracking JB Hunt Transport Servs's Stock Performance

Shares of JB Hunt Transport Servs were trading at $138.12 as of October 13. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 22.93%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely bearish going into this earnings release.

Analysts' Perspectives on JB Hunt Transport Servs

For investors, grasping market sentiments and expectations in the industry is vital. This analysis explores the latest insights regarding JB Hunt Transport Servs.

Analysts have provided JB Hunt Transport Servs with 17 ratings, resulting in a consensus rating of Neutral. The average one-year price target stands at $156.35, suggesting a potential 13.2% upside.

Comparing Ratings with Competitors

Comprehensive Peer Analysis Summary

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity JB Hunt Transport Servs Neutral -0.02% $513.64M 3.42%

Key Takeaway:

JB Hunt Transport Servs is positioned in the middle among its peers for consensus rating. It ranks at the bottom for revenue growth. In terms of gross profit, it is also at the bottom. However, for return on equity, JB Hunt Transport Servs is positioned in the middle compared to its peers.

Delving into JB Hunt Transport Servs's Background

J.B. Hunt Transport Services ranks among the top surface transportation companies in North America by revenue. Its primary operating segments are intermodal delivery, which uses the Class I rail carriers for the underlying line-haul movement of its owned containers (48% of sales), dedicated trucking services that provide customer-specific fleet needs (27%), for-hire truckload (6%), heavy goods final-mile delivery (7%), and asset-light truck brokerage (12%).

Breaking Down JB Hunt Transport Servs's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization: Positioned above industry average, the company's market capitalization underscores its superiority in size, indicative of a strong market presence.

Revenue Challenges: JB Hunt Transport Servs's revenue growth over 3 months faced difficulties. As of 30 June, 2025, the company experienced a decline of approximately -0.02%. This indicates a decrease in top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Industrials sector.

Net Margin: JB Hunt Transport Servs's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 4.39% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.

Return on Equity (ROE): JB Hunt Transport Servs's ROE stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 3.42%, the company demonstrates effective use of equity capital and strong financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): JB Hunt Transport Servs's ROA stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 1.56%, the company demonstrates effective utilization of assets and strong financial performance.

Debt Management: JB Hunt Transport Servs's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 0.47, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

