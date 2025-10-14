An Overview of First Horizon's Earnings

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN) is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, 2025-10-15. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement.

Analysts estimate that First Horizon will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.45.

Anticipation surrounds First Horizon's announcement, with investors hoping to hear about both surpassing estimates and receiving positive guidance for the next quarter.

New investors should understand that while earnings performance is important, market reactions are often driven by guidance.

Historical Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat EPS by $0.04, which was followed by a 2.54% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at First Horizon's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q2 2025 Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 EPS Estimate 0.41 0.40 0.39 0.38 EPS Actual 0.45 0.42 0.43 0.42 Price Change % 3.00% -1.00% 1.00% 0.00%

First Horizon Share Price Analysis

Shares of First Horizon were trading at $22.45 as of October 13. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 28.35%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders should be satisfied going into this earnings release.

