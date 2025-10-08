An Overview of Tilray Brands's Earnings

Tilray Brands (NASDAQ:TLRY) will release its quarterly earnings report on Thursday, 2025-10-09. Here's a brief overview for investors ahead of the announcement.

Analysts anticipate Tilray Brands to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-0.01.

The market awaits Tilray Brands's announcement, with hopes high for news of surpassing estimates and providing upbeat guidance for the next quarter.

It's important for new investors to understand that guidance can be a significant driver of stock prices.

Overview of Past Earnings

During the last quarter, the company reported an EPS beat by $0.03, leading to a 17.55% drop in the share price on the subsequent day.

Here's a look at Tilray Brands's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q4 2025 Q3 2025 Q2 2025 Q1 2025 EPS Estimate -0.01 -0.03 -0.01 -0.04 EPS Actual 0.02 0 0 -0.01 Price Change % -18.00% 16.00% -10.00% 3.00%

Tilray Brands Share Price Analysis

Shares of Tilray Brands were trading at $1.71 as of October 07. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 2.52%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders should be satisfied going into this earnings release.

Insights Shared by Analysts on Tilray Brands

Understanding market sentiments and expectations within the industry is crucial for investors. This analysis delves into the latest insights on Tilray Brands.

The consensus rating for Tilray Brands is Buy, derived from 1 analyst ratings. An average one-year price target of $2.0 implies a potential 16.96% upside.

Peer Ratings Overview

The analysis below examines the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of ANI Pharmaceuticals and Liquidia, three significant industry players, providing valuable insights into their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for ANI Pharmaceuticals, with an average 1-year price target of $100.67, suggesting a potential 5787.13% upside.

Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for Liquidia, with an average 1-year price target of $37.2, suggesting a potential 2075.44% upside.

Comprehensive Peer Analysis Summary

The peer analysis summary offers a detailed examination of key metrics for ANI Pharmaceuticals and Liquidia, providing valuable insights into their respective standings within the industry and their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity Tilray Brands Buy -2.33% $67.63M -60.02% ANI Pharmaceuticals Buy 53.12% $136.76M 1.90% Liquidia Buy 141.51% $7.34M -128.13%

Key Takeaway:

Tilray Brands ranks at the bottom for Revenue Growth among its peers. It also ranks at the bottom for Gross Profit and Return on Equity.

Delving into Tilray Brands's Background

Tilray is a Canadian producer that cultivates and sells medical and recreational cannabis. In 2021, legacy Aphria acquired legacy Tilray in a reverse merger and renamed itself Tilray. The bulk of its sales are in Canada and in the international medical cannabis export market. US exposure comes mostly from alcohol.

Financial Insights: Tilray Brands

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization is below the industry average, suggesting that it is relatively smaller compared to peers. This could be due to various factors, including perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Negative Revenue Trend: Examining Tilray Brands's financials over 3 months reveals challenges. As of 31 May, 2025, the company experienced a decline of approximately -2.33% in revenue growth, reflecting a decrease in top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Health Care sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of -566.86%, the company may need to address challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of -60.02%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Tilray Brands's ROA lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns from its assets. With an ROA of -46.47%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Debt Management: Tilray Brands's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 0.22.

