A Look Ahead: Saratoga Investment's Earnings Forecast

Saratoga Investment (NYSE:SAR) is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, 2025-10-07. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement.

Analysts estimate that Saratoga Investment will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.67.

Anticipation surrounds Saratoga Investment's announcement, with investors hoping to hear about both surpassing estimates and receiving positive guidance for the next quarter.

New investors should understand that while earnings performance is important, market reactions are often driven by guidance.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed EPS by $0.06, which was followed by a 2.88% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Saratoga Investment's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q1 2026 Q4 2025 Q3 2025 Q2 2025 EPS Estimate 0.72 0.70 0.84 0.94 EPS Actual 0.66 0.56 0.90 1.33 Price Change % -3.00% -8.00% 1.00% 5.00%

Tracking Saratoga Investment's Stock Performance

Shares of Saratoga Investment were trading at $24.4 as of October 03. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 4.26%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are likely bullish going into this earnings release.

Analysts' Perspectives on Saratoga Investment

For investors, staying informed about market sentiments and expectations in the industry is paramount. This analysis provides an exploration of the latest insights on Saratoga Investment.

Analysts have provided Saratoga Investment with 1 ratings, resulting in a consensus rating of Neutral. The average one-year price target stands at $24.0, suggesting a potential 1.64% downside.

Analyzing Analyst Ratings Among Peers

The following analysis focuses on the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of and Vinci Compass Investments, three prominent industry players, providing insights into their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Snapshot: Peer Analysis

The peer analysis summary presents essential metrics for and Vinci Compass Investments, unveiling their respective standings within the industry and providing valuable insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity Vinci Compass Investments Outperform 86.48% $213.07M 3.58%

Key Takeaway:

Saratoga Investment ranks at the bottom for Revenue Growth and Gross Profit, but at the top for Return on Equity among its peers. The Consensus rating for Saratoga Investment is not provided in the data.

About Saratoga Investment

Saratoga Investment Corp is a specialty finance company that provides customized financing solutions to U.S. middle-market businesses. The Company invests in senior and unitranche leveraged loans and mezzanine debt, and, to a lesser extent, equity to provide financing for change of ownership transactions, strategic acquisitions, recapitalizations and growth initiatives in partnership with business owners, management teams and financial sponsors. Its objective is to create attractive risk-adjusted returns by generating current income and long-term capital appreciation from its debt and equity investments.

Saratoga Investment's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company exhibits a lower market capitalization profile, positioning itself below industry averages. This suggests a smaller scale relative to peers.

Revenue Growth: Saratoga Investment displayed positive results in 3 months. As of 31 May, 2025, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 70.38%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Financials sector, the company excelled with a growth rate higher than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Saratoga Investment's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 82.72% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.

Return on Equity (ROE): Saratoga Investment's ROE stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 3.53%, the company demonstrates effective use of equity capital and strong financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): Saratoga Investment's ROA stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 1.16%, the company demonstrates effective utilization of assets and strong financial performance.

Debt Management: Saratoga Investment's debt-to-equity ratio is notably higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 1.97, the company relies more heavily on borrowed funds, indicating a higher level of financial risk.

To track all earnings releases for Saratoga Investment visit their earnings calendar on our site.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.