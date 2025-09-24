Earnings Outlook For Accenture

Accenture ACN will release its quarterly earnings report on Thursday, 2025-09-25. Here's a brief overview for investors ahead of the announcement.

Analysts anticipate Accenture to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $2.97.

Anticipation surrounds Accenture's announcement, with investors hoping to hear about both surpassing estimates and receiving positive guidance for the next quarter.

New investors should understand that while earnings performance is important, market reactions are often driven by guidance.

Earnings Track Record

The company's EPS beat by $0.17 in the last quarter, leading to a 0.0% drop in the share price on the following day.

Here's a look at Accenture's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q3 2025 Q2 2025 Q1 2025 Q4 2024 EPS Estimate 3.32 2.81 3.42 2.78 EPS Actual 3.49 2.82 3.59 2.79 Price Change % -7.00% 1.00% -2.00% -2.00%

Stock Performance

Shares of Accenture were trading at $235.5 as of September 23. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 33.05%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely a little upset going into this earnings release.

Analyst Insights on Accenture

Understanding market sentiments and expectations within the industry is crucial for investors. This analysis delves into the latest insights on Accenture.

With 12 analyst ratings, Accenture has a consensus rating of Neutral. The average one-year price target is $291.33, indicating a potential 23.71% upside.

Understanding Analyst Ratings Among Peers

This comparison focuses on the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of Infosys, IBM and Cognizant Tech Solns, three major players in the industry, shedding light on their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for Infosys, with an average 1-year price target of $17.25, suggesting a potential 92.68% downside.

Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for IBM, with an average 1-year price target of $278.89, suggesting a potential 18.42% upside.

Analysts currently favor an Outperform trajectory for Cognizant Tech Solns, with an average 1-year price target of $92.17, suggesting a potential 60.86% downside.

Comprehensive Peer Analysis Summary

Within the peer analysis summary, vital metrics for Infosys, IBM and Cognizant Tech Solns are presented, shedding light on their respective standings within the industry and offering valuable insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity Accenture Neutral 7.66% $5.83B 7.35% Infosys Neutral 4.82% $1.52B 7.26% IBM Buy 7.66% $9.98B 8.07% Cognizant Tech Solns Outperform 8.14% $1.77B 4.27%

Key Takeaway:

Accenture ranks highest in Gross Profit and Revenue Growth among its peers. It is in the middle for Return on Equity.

Discovering Accenture: A Closer Look

Accenture is a leading IT services firm that provides consulting, system integration, and business process outsourcing to enterprises around the world. Customers of Accenture come from a variety of sectors, including communications, media and technology, financial services, health and public services, consumer products, and resources. Accenture is the world's largest professional services company by headcount with around 800,000 employees in over 120 countries.

Unraveling the Financial Story of Accenture

Market Capitalization Highlights: Above the industry average, the company's market capitalization signifies a significant scale, indicating strong confidence and market prominence.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3 months period, Accenture showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 7.66% as of 31 May, 2025. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Information Technology sector.

Net Margin: Accenture's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of 12.4%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Accenture's ROE excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 7.35%. This signifies robust financial management and efficient use of shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Accenture's ROA excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 3.57%. This signifies efficient management of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: Accenture's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 0.27, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

