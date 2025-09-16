September 16, 2025 4:32 AM 1 min read

Earnings Scheduled For September 16, 2025

by Benzinga Insights Benzinga Staff Writer
Follow

Companies Reporting Before The Bell

• Ferguson Enterprises FERG is likely to report quarterly earnings at $3.01 per share on revenue of $8.42 billion.

• The Brand House TBHC is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.70 per share on revenue of $77.63 million.

Companies Reporting After The Bell

• Syntec Optics Holdings OPTX is projected to report earnings for its first quarter.

• Flux Power Holdings FLUX is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.08 per share on revenue of $16.52 million.

• Evolution Petroleum EPM is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.01 per share on revenue of $21.10 million.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

EPM Logo
EPMEvolution Petroleum Corp
Not Available-%

Stock Score Locked: Want to See it?

Benzinga Rankings give you vital metrics on any stock – anytime.

Reveal Full Score
Edge Rankings
Momentum
35.15
Growth
12.48
Quality
N/A
Value
28.84
Price Trend
Short
Medium
Long
Overview
FERG Logo
FERGFerguson Enterprises Inc
$217.851.55%
FLUX Logo
FLUXFlux Power Holdings Inc
$2.227.25%
OPTX Logo
OPTXSyntec Optics Holdings Inc
$1.820.55%
TBHC Logo
TBHCThe Brand House Collective Inc
$1.961.55%
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Comments
Connect With Us
blueskyinstagramlinkedinyoutube
About Benzinga
Market Resources
Trading Tools & Education
Ring the Bell
© 2025 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved