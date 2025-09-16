Earnings Scheduled For September 16, 2025

Companies Reporting Before The Bell
• Ferguson Enterprises FERG is likely to report quarterly earnings at $3.01 per share on revenue of $8.42 billion.
• The Brand House TBHC is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.70 per share on revenue of $77.63 million.
Companies Reporting After The Bell
• Syntec Optics Holdings OPTX is projected to report earnings for its first quarter.
• Flux Power Holdings FLUX is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.08 per share on revenue of $16.52 million.
• Evolution Petroleum EPM is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.01 per share on revenue of $21.10 million.
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
