Insights Ahead: Dave & Buster's Enter's Quarterly Earnings

Dave & Buster's Enter PLAY is gearing up to announce its quarterly earnings on Monday, 2025-09-15. Here's a quick overview of what investors should know before the release.

Analysts are estimating that Dave & Buster's Enter will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.90.

The market awaits Dave & Buster's Enter's announcement, with hopes high for news of surpassing estimates and providing upbeat guidance for the next quarter.

It's important for new investors to understand that guidance can be a significant driver of stock prices.

Earnings History Snapshot

In the previous earnings release, the company missed EPS by $0.25, leading to a 17.74% increase in the share price the following trading session.

Here's a look at Dave & Buster's Enter's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Q2 2024 EPS Estimate 1.01 0.71 -0.36 0.84 EPS Actual 0.76 0.69 -0.45 1.12 Price Change % 18.0% -1.0% -20.0% 5.0%

Dave & Buster's Enter Share Price Analysis

Shares of Dave & Buster's Enter were trading at $23.03 as of September 11. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 29.19%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely bearish going into this earnings release.

Analysts' Take on Dave & Buster's Enter

For investors, grasping market sentiments and expectations in the industry is vital. This analysis explores the latest insights regarding Dave & Buster's Enter.

The consensus rating for Dave & Buster's Enter is Neutral, based on 1 analyst ratings. With an average one-year price target of $27.0, there's a potential 17.24% upside.

Peer Ratings Comparison

In this comparison, we explore the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of Six Flags Entertainment and Life Time Group Hldgs, three prominent industry players, offering insights into their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Outperform trajectory for Six Flags Entertainment, with an average 1-year price target of $34.64, suggesting a potential 50.41% upside.

Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for Life Time Group Hldgs, with an average 1-year price target of $36.0, suggesting a potential 56.32% upside.

Key Findings: Peer Analysis Summary

The peer analysis summary presents essential metrics for Six Flags Entertainment and Life Time Group Hldgs, unveiling their respective standings within the industry and providing valuable insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity Dave & Buster's Enter Neutral -3.47% $485.60M 14.83% Six Flags Entertainment Outperform 62.76% $849.57M -5.52% Life Time Group Hldgs Buy 14.03% $357.54M 2.57%

Key Takeaway:

Dave & Buster's Enter ranks at the bottom for Revenue Growth among its peers. It is in the middle for Gross Profit and at the top for Return on Equity.

Delving into Dave & Buster's Enter's Background

Dave & Buster's Entertainment Inc owns and operates nearly a hundred entertainment and dining establishments in the United States where customers can eat, drink, play games, and watch televised sports. Each store offers a full menu of entries and appetizers, a complete selection of alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages, and an extensive assortment of entertainment attractions centered around playing games and watching live sports and other televised events. It derives maximum revenue from Entertainment.

Breaking Down Dave & Buster's Enter's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization Analysis: Below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a smaller scale relative to peers. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Challenges: Dave & Buster's Enter's revenue growth over 3 months faced difficulties. As of 30 April, 2025, the company experienced a decline of approximately -3.47%. This indicates a decrease in top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Consumer Discretionary sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Dave & Buster's Enter's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of 3.82%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Dave & Buster's Enter's ROE surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 14.83% ROE, the company effectively utilizes shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 0.54%, the company showcases effective utilization of assets.

Debt Management: Dave & Buster's Enter's debt-to-equity ratio stands notably higher than the industry average, reaching 21.88. This indicates a heavier reliance on borrowed funds, raising concerns about financial leverage.

