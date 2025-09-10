September 10, 2025 10:00 AM 1 min read

Examining the Future: Kroger's Earnings Outlook

Kroger KR will release its quarterly earnings report on Thursday, 2025-09-11. Here's a brief overview for investors ahead of the announcement.

Analysts anticipate Kroger to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $1.00.

The market awaits Kroger's announcement, with hopes high for news of surpassing estimates and providing upbeat guidance for the next quarter.

It's important for new investors to understand that guidance can be a significant driver of stock prices.

Earnings History Snapshot

The company's EPS beat by $0.03 in the last quarter, leading to a 0.0% drop in the share price on the following day.

Here's a look at Kroger's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Q2 2024
EPS Estimate 1.46 1.11 0.98 0.91
EPS Actual 1.49 1.14 0.98 0.93
Price Change % 10.0% 5.0% -2.0% 1.0%

Kroger Share Price Analysis

Shares of Kroger were trading at $67.63 as of September 09. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 22.04%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are likely bullish going into this earnings release.

To track all earnings releases for Kroger visit their earnings calendar on our site.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Edge Rankings
Momentum
61.19
Growth
N/A
Quality
28.52
Value
56.83
Price Trend
Short
Medium
Long
Overview
