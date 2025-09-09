Earnings Outlook For Oxford Industries

Oxford Industries OXM is gearing up to announce its quarterly earnings on Wednesday, 2025-09-10. Here's a quick overview of what investors should know before the release.

Analysts are estimating that Oxford Industries will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $1.19.

Investors in Oxford Industries are eagerly awaiting the company's announcement, hoping for news of surpassing estimates and positive guidance for the next quarter.

It's worth noting for new investors that stock prices can be heavily influenced by future projections rather than just past performance.

Past Earnings Performance

The company's EPS missed by $0.00 in the last quarter, leading to a 13.91% drop in the share price on the following day.

Here's a look at Oxford Industries's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Q2 2024 EPS Estimate 1.82 1.27 0.09 3 EPS Actual 1.82 1.37 -0.11 2.77 Price Change % -14.000000000000002% -6.0% -9.0% 1.0%

Performance of Oxford Industries Shares

Shares of Oxford Industries were trading at $40.61 as of September 08. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 51.28%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely bearish going into this earnings release.

Analyst Opinions on Oxford Industries

For investors, grasping market sentiments and expectations in the industry is vital. This analysis explores the latest insights regarding Oxford Industries.

Analysts have given Oxford Industries a total of 5 ratings, with the consensus rating being Neutral. The average one-year price target is $48.2, indicating a potential 18.69% upside.

Analyzing Ratings Among Peers

In this analysis, we delve into the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of Movado Group, Superior Gr of Cos and Carter's, three key industry players, offering insights into their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for Movado Group, with an average 1-year price target of $31.5, suggesting a potential 22.43% downside.

Analysts currently favor an Outperform trajectory for Superior Gr of Cos, with an average 1-year price target of $16.0, suggesting a potential 60.6% downside.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for Carter's, with an average 1-year price target of $24.0, suggesting a potential 40.9% downside.

Insights: Peer Analysis

The peer analysis summary provides a snapshot of key metrics for Movado Group, Superior Gr of Cos and Carter's, illuminating their respective standings within the industry. These metrics offer valuable insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity Oxford Industries Neutral -1.34% $252.29M 4.31% Movado Group Buy 3.08% $87.56M 0.61% Superior Gr of Cos Outperform 9.34% $55.33M 0.80% Carter's Neutral 3.70% $281.76M 0.03%

Key Takeaway:

Oxford Industries ranks in the middle among its peers for revenue growth, with a slight decline. It is at the top for gross profit, indicating strong operational efficiency. However, its return on equity is lower compared to its peers, suggesting room for improvement in utilizing shareholder equity effectively.

Discovering Oxford Industries: A Closer Look

Oxford Industries Inc is an apparel manufacturing company that designs, sources, markets, and distributes products under the brand name Tommy Bahama, and Lilly Pulitzer. Tommy Bahama designs, sources, markets, and distributes men's and women's sportswear and related products. Lilly Pulitzer designs, sources, markets, and distributes upscale collections of women's and women's dresses, sportswear, and related products. The company generates majority of its revenue from the Tommy Bahama division.

Breaking Down Oxford Industries's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization Perspectives: The company's market capitalization falls below industry averages, signaling a relatively smaller size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Revenue Challenges: Oxford Industries's revenue growth over 3 months faced difficulties. As of 30 April, 2025, the company experienced a decline of approximately -1.34%. This indicates a decrease in top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Consumer Discretionary sector.

Net Margin: Oxford Industries's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 6.66% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.

Return on Equity (ROE): Oxford Industries's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROE, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROE of 4.31%, the company showcases efficient use of equity capital and strong financial health.

Return on Assets (ROA): Oxford Industries's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROA, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROA of 1.99%, the company showcases efficient use of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: Oxford Industries's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 0.92.

