Earnings Outlook For Genesco

Genesco GCO is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Thursday, 2025-08-28. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement.

Analysts estimate that Genesco will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-1.25.

Genesco bulls will hope to hear the company announce they've not only beaten that estimate, but also to provide positive guidance, or forecasted growth, for the next quarter.

New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).

Earnings History Snapshot

In the previous earnings release, the company beat EPS by $0.04, leading to a 1.75% increase in the share price the following trading session.

Here's a look at Genesco's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q1 2026 Q4 2025 Q3 2025 Q2 2025 EPS Estimate -2.09 3.31 0.29 -1.11 EPS Actual -2.05 3.26 0.61 -0.83 Price Change % 2.0% -16.0% 9.0% -12.0%

Genesco Share Price Analysis

Shares of Genesco were trading at $32.16 as of August 26. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 6.07%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are likely bullish going into this earnings release.

Analyst Observations about Genesco

For investors, staying informed about market sentiments and expectations in the industry is paramount. This analysis provides an exploration of the latest insights on Genesco.

Genesco has received a total of 2 ratings from analysts, with the consensus rating as Buy. With an average one-year price target of $31.5, the consensus suggests a potential 2.05% downside.

Peer Ratings Comparison

This comparison focuses on the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of Citi Trends, Lands' End and J.Jill, three major players in the industry, shedding light on their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for Citi Trends, with an average 1-year price target of $43.0, suggesting a potential 33.71% upside.

Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for Lands' End, with an average 1-year price target of $20.0, suggesting a potential 37.81% downside.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for J.Jill, with an average 1-year price target of $19.67, suggesting a potential 38.84% downside.

Snapshot: Peer Analysis

The peer analysis summary outlines pivotal metrics for Citi Trends, Lands' End and J.Jill, demonstrating their respective standings within the industry and offering valuable insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity Genesco Buy 3.58% $221.18M -3.98% Citi Trends Buy 8.29% $79.81M 0.79% Lands' End Buy -8.50% $132.73M -3.52% J.Jill Neutral -4.88% $110.36M 10.74%

Key Takeaway:

Genesco ranks at the top for Revenue Growth among its peers. It is at the bottom for Gross Profit and Return on Equity.

Get to Know Genesco Better

Genesco Inc. sells footwear, headwear, sports apparel, and accessories through four main segments. The Journeys Group generates the highest revenue, encompassing the Journeys, Journeys Kidz, and Little Burgundy brands, along with e-commerce and catalog sales. The Schuh Group targets teenagers and young adults aged 16 to 24, focusing on casual and athletic footwear. The Johnston & Murphy Group operates retail shops and factory stores across the United States. Finally, the Genesco Brands Group designs and sources licensed footwear for brands like Levi's, Dockers, and G.H. Bass.

Genesco's Economic Impact: An Analysis

Market Capitalization Analysis: Below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a smaller scale relative to peers. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3 months period, Genesco showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 3.58% as of 30 April, 2025. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Consumer Discretionary sector.

Net Margin: Genesco's net margin falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of -4.48%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Genesco's ROE falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of -3.98%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -1.55%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: Genesco's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 1.22.

