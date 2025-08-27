A Glimpse of Autodesk's Earnings Potential

Autodesk ADSK will release its quarterly earnings report on Thursday, 2025-08-28. Here's a brief overview for investors ahead of the announcement.

Analysts anticipate Autodesk to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $2.16.

Autodesk bulls will hope to hear the company announce they've not only beaten that estimate, but also to provide positive guidance, or forecasted growth, for the next quarter.

New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).

Historical Earnings Performance

In the previous earnings release, the company beat EPS by $0.14, leading to a 0.12% increase in the share price the following trading session.

Here's a look at Autodesk's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q1 2026 Q4 2025 Q3 2025 Q2 2025 EPS Estimate 2.15 2.14 2.12 2 EPS Actual 2.29 2.29 2.17 2.15 Price Change % 0.0% -3.0% -9.0% 0.0%

Market Performance of Autodesk's Stock

Shares of Autodesk were trading at $282.45 as of August 26. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 10.42%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are likely bullish going into this earnings release.

Analysts' Perspectives on Autodesk

For investors, staying informed about market sentiments and expectations in the industry is paramount. This analysis provides an exploration of the latest insights on Autodesk.

Autodesk has received a total of 6 ratings from analysts, with the consensus rating as Buy. With an average one-year price target of $342.5, the consensus suggests a potential 21.26% upside.

Understanding Analyst Ratings Among Peers

In this comparison, we explore the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of Workday, Roper Technologies and Datadog, three prominent industry players, offering insights into their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Outperform trajectory for Workday, with an average 1-year price target of $276.67, suggesting a potential 2.05% downside.

Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for Roper Technologies, with an average 1-year price target of $655.6, suggesting a potential 132.11% upside.

Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for Datadog, with an average 1-year price target of $155.5, suggesting a potential 44.95% downside.

Summary of Peers Analysis

The peer analysis summary offers a detailed examination of key metrics for Workday, Roper Technologies and Datadog, providing valuable insights into their respective standings within the industry and their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity Autodesk Buy 15.24% $1.47B 5.80% Workday Outperform 12.61% $1.77B 2.52% Roper Technologies Buy 13.21% $1.35B 1.95% Datadog Buy 28.12% $660.78M 0.09%

Key Takeaway:

Autodesk ranks first in revenue growth among its peers. It also leads in gross profit margin. However, it has the lowest return on equity.

Get to Know Autodesk Better

Founded in 1982, Autodesk is an application software company that serves industries in architecture, engineering, and construction; product design and manufacturing; and media and entertainment. Autodesk software enables design, modeling, and rendering needs of these industries. The company has over 4 million paid subscribers across 180 countries.

Financial Milestones: Autodesk's Journey

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company exhibits a lower market capitalization profile, positioning itself below industry averages. This suggests a smaller scale relative to peers.

Revenue Growth: Autodesk's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has been noteworthy. As of 30 April, 2025, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 15.24%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Information Technology sector.

Net Margin: Autodesk's net margin is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of 9.31%, the company may encounter challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Autodesk's ROE stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 5.8%, the company demonstrates effective use of equity capital and strong financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): Autodesk's ROA surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 1.42% ROA, the company effectively utilizes its assets for optimal returns.

Debt Management: With a high debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, Autodesk faces challenges in effectively managing its debt levels, indicating potential financial strain.

To track all earnings releases for Autodesk visit their earnings calendar on our site.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.