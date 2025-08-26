Uncovering Potential: Greif's Earnings Preview

Greif GEF is preparing to release its quarterly earnings on Wednesday, 2025-08-27. Here's a brief overview of what investors should keep in mind before the announcement.

Analysts expect Greif to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $1.40.

Anticipation surrounds Greif's announcement, with investors hoping to hear about both surpassing estimates and receiving positive guidance for the next quarter.

New investors should understand that while earnings performance is important, market reactions are often driven by guidance.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat EPS by $0.11, which was followed by a 15.63% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Greif's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q2 2025 Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 EPS Estimate 1.08 0.73 1.10 1.15 EPS Actual 1.19 0.39 1.13 1.03 Price Change % 16.0% -8.0% -2.0% -3.0%

Stock Performance

Shares of Greif were trading at $66.49 as of August 25. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 3.93%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are likely bullish going into this earnings release.

Analyst Opinions on Greif

For investors, grasping market sentiments and expectations in the industry is vital. This analysis explores the latest insights regarding Greif.

Analysts have given Greif a total of 4 ratings, with the consensus rating being Outperform. The average one-year price target is $73.0, indicating a potential 9.79% upside.

Analyzing Analyst Ratings Among Peers

In this comparison, we explore the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of and Silgan Hldgs, three prominent industry players, offering insights into their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for Silgan Hldgs, with an average 1-year price target of $61.5, suggesting a potential 7.5% downside.

Peers Comparative Analysis Summary

The peer analysis summary offers a detailed examination of key metrics for and Silgan Hldgs, providing valuable insights into their respective standings within the industry and their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity Greif Outperform 1.07% $319.50M 2.27% Silgan Hldgs Buy 11.42% $299.09M 4.13%

Key Takeaway:

Greif is positioned at the bottom for Revenue Growth and Gross Profit, while its Return on Equity is higher than its peer. Overall, Greif's performance is mixed compared to its peer.

About Greif

Greif Inc is a producer of industrial packaging products and services with manufacturing facilities located in many countries. It offers a comprehensive line of rigid industrial packaging products, such as steel, fiber, and plastic drums, rigid intermediate bulk containers, closure systems for industrial packaging products, transit protection products, water bottles and remanufactured and reconditioned industrial containers, and services, such as container life cycle management, blending, filling, logistics, warehousing, and other packaging services. The company operates in three reportable business segments including Global Industrial Packaging, Paper Packaging and Services, and Land Management. It operates in USA, Europe, Middle East, Africa and Asia and Other Americas.

Greif: Financial Performance Dissected

Market Capitalization Perspectives: The company's market capitalization falls below industry averages, signaling a relatively smaller size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Revenue Growth: Greif's remarkable performance in 3 months is evident. As of 30 April, 2025, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 1.07%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Materials sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Greif's net margin is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of 3.41%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Greif's ROE falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of 2.27%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 0.71%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, Greif adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

To track all earnings releases for Greif visit their earnings calendar on our site.

