Earnings Preview: BILL Holdings

BILL Holdings BILL is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, 2025-08-27. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement.

Analysts estimate that BILL Holdings will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.23.

Investors in BILL Holdings are eagerly awaiting the company's announcement, hoping for news of surpassing estimates and positive guidance for the next quarter.

It's worth noting for new investors that stock prices can be heavily influenced by future projections rather than just past performance.

Past Earnings Performance

During the last quarter, the company reported an EPS beat by $0.12, leading to a 5.99% drop in the share price on the subsequent day.

Here's a look at BILL Holdings's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q3 2025 Q2 2025 Q1 2025 Q4 2024 EPS Estimate 0.38 0.47 0.49 0.46 EPS Actual 0.50 0.56 0.63 0.57 Price Change % -6.0% -36.0% 17.0% -7.000000000000001%

Market Performance of BILL Holdings's Stock

Shares of BILL Holdings were trading at $41.06 as of August 25. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 22.35%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely bearish going into this earnings release.

Analyst Observations about BILL Holdings

For investors, staying informed about market sentiments and expectations in the industry is paramount. This analysis provides an exploration of the latest insights on BILL Holdings.

With 6 analyst ratings, BILL Holdings has a consensus rating of Neutral. The average one-year price target is $54.67, indicating a potential 33.15% upside.

Comparing Ratings with Competitors

The analysis below examines the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of SPS Commerce, Vertex and Freshworks, three significant industry players, providing valuable insights into their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Outperform trajectory for SPS Commerce, with an average 1-year price target of $155.71, suggesting a potential 279.23% upside.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for Vertex, with an average 1-year price target of $40.71, suggesting a potential 0.85% downside.

Analysts currently favor an Outperform trajectory for Freshworks, with an average 1-year price target of $22.5, suggesting a potential 45.2% downside.

Insights: Peer Analysis

The peer analysis summary presents essential metrics for SPS Commerce, Vertex and Freshworks, unveiling their respective standings within the industry and providing valuable insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity BILL Holdings Neutral 10.89% $291.00M -0.30% SPS Commerce Outperform 22.01% $127.57M 2.11% Vertex Neutral 14.56% $121.20M -0.43% Freshworks Outperform 17.54% $173.54M -0.17%

Key Takeaway:

BILL Holdings ranks at the bottom for Revenue Growth among its peers. It also has the lowest Gross Profit and Return on Equity compared to its peers.

All You Need to Know About BILL Holdings

BILL Holdings Inc is a provider of software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments and spend and expense management products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, enable businesses to easily connect with their suppliers or customers to do business, eliminate expense reports, manage cash flows and improve back office efficiency. Initial Public Offering and Follow-on Offering.

Key Indicators: BILL Holdings's Financial Health

Market Capitalization: Exceeding industry standards, the company's market capitalization places it above industry average in size relative to peers. This emphasizes its significant scale and robust market position.

Revenue Growth: BILL Holdings's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has been noteworthy. As of 31 March, 2025, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 10.89%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Information Technology sector.

Net Margin: BILL Holdings's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of -3.24%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): BILL Holdings's ROE falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of -0.3%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROA of -0.12%, the company showcases effective utilization of assets.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, BILL Holdings adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

