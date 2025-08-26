What's Next: Greif's Earnings Preview

Greif GEF will release its quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, 2025-08-27. Here's a brief overview for investors ahead of the announcement.

Analysts anticipate Greif to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $1.40.

Investors in Greif are eagerly awaiting the company's announcement, hoping for news of surpassing estimates and positive guidance for the next quarter.

It's worth noting for new investors that stock prices can be heavily influenced by future projections rather than just past performance.

Past Earnings Performance

During the last quarter, the company reported an EPS beat by $0.11, leading to a 15.63% increase in the share price on the subsequent day.

Here's a look at Greif's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q2 2025 Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 EPS Estimate 1.08 0.73 1.10 1.15 EPS Actual 1.19 0.39 1.13 1.03 Price Change % 16.0% -8.0% -2.0% -3.0%

Tracking Greif's Stock Performance

Shares of Greif were trading at $66.49 as of August 25. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 4.15%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are likely bullish going into this earnings release.

Analysts' Take on Greif

Understanding market sentiments and expectations within the industry is crucial for investors. This analysis delves into the latest insights on Greif.

Analysts have provided Greif with 4 ratings, resulting in a consensus rating of Outperform. The average one-year price target stands at $73.0, suggesting a potential 9.79% upside.

Analyzing Ratings Among Peers

The below comparison of the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of and Silgan Hldgs, three prominent players in the industry, gives insights for their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for Silgan Hldgs, with an average 1-year price target of $61.5, suggesting a potential 7.5% downside.

Key Findings: Peer Analysis Summary

The peer analysis summary outlines pivotal metrics for and Silgan Hldgs, demonstrating their respective standings within the industry and offering valuable insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity Greif Outperform 1.07% $319.50M 2.27% Silgan Hldgs Buy 11.42% $299.09M 4.13%

Key Takeaway:

Greif is at the bottom for Revenue Growth with 1.07% compared to 11.42%. Greif is at the top for Gross Profit with $319.50M compared to $299.09M. Greif is at the bottom for Return on Equity with 2.27% compared to 4.13%.

Unveiling the Story Behind Greif

Greif Inc is a producer of industrial packaging products and services with manufacturing facilities located in many countries. It offers a comprehensive line of rigid industrial packaging products, such as steel, fiber, and plastic drums, rigid intermediate bulk containers, closure systems for industrial packaging products, transit protection products, water bottles and remanufactured and reconditioned industrial containers, and services, such as container life cycle management, blending, filling, logistics, warehousing, and other packaging services. The company operates in three reportable business segments including Global Industrial Packaging, Paper Packaging and Services, and Land Management. It operates in USA, Europe, Middle East, Africa and Asia and Other Americas.

Greif: Financial Performance Dissected

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization is below the industry average, suggesting that it is relatively smaller compared to peers. This could be due to various factors, including perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining Greif's financials over 3 months reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 1.07% as of 30 April, 2025, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Materials sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of 3.41%, the company may need to address challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Greif's ROE is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of 2.27%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Return on Assets (ROA): Greif's ROA lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns from its assets. With an ROA of 0.71%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Debt Management: Greif's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 1.44, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

