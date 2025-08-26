A Preview Of Donaldson's Earnings

Donaldson DCI is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, 2025-08-27. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement.

Analysts estimate that Donaldson will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $1.02.

The announcement from Donaldson is eagerly anticipated, with investors seeking news of surpassing estimates and favorable guidance for the next quarter.

It's worth noting for new investors that guidance can be a key determinant of stock price movements.

Overview of Past Earnings

The company's EPS beat by $0.04 in the last quarter, leading to a 0.35% increase in the share price on the following day.

Here's a look at Donaldson's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q3 2025 Q2 2025 Q1 2025 Q4 2024 EPS Estimate 0.95 0.85 0.82 0.88 EPS Actual 0.99 0.83 0.83 0.94 Price Change % 0.0% 2.0% 1.0% -0.0%

Market Performance of Donaldson's Stock

Shares of Donaldson were trading at $75.34 as of August 25. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 5.72%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are likely bullish going into this earnings release.

Analysts' Take on Donaldson

For investors, grasping market sentiments and expectations in the industry is vital. This analysis explores the latest insights regarding Donaldson.

Analysts have given Donaldson a total of 2 ratings, with the consensus rating being Outperform. The average one-year price target is $73.5, indicating a potential 2.44% downside.

Peer Ratings Overview

In this analysis, we delve into the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of Chart Industries, SPX Technologies and Watts Water Technologies, three key industry players, offering insights into their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for Chart Industries, with an average 1-year price target of $196.33, suggesting a potential 160.59% upside.

Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for SPX Technologies, with an average 1-year price target of $196.33, suggesting a potential 160.59% upside.

Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for Watts Water Technologies, with an average 1-year price target of $288.33, suggesting a potential 282.71% upside.

Peer Metrics Summary

The peer analysis summary offers a detailed examination of key metrics for Chart Industries, SPX Technologies and Watts Water Technologies, providing valuable insights into their respective standings within the industry and their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity Donaldson Outperform 1.31% $321.90M 3.84% Chart Industries Neutral 4.04% $363.50M 2.18% SPX Technologies Buy 10.19% $228.90M 3.51% Watts Water Technologies Buy 7.77% $325.90M 5.51%

Key Takeaway:

Donaldson ranks in the middle for Consensus rating among its peers. It is at the bottom for Revenue Growth and Gross Profit, but at the top for Return on Equity.

About Donaldson

Donaldson is a leading manufacturer of filtration systems and replacement parts (including air filtration systems, liquid filtration systems, and dust, fume, and mist collectors). The company serves a diverse range of end markets, including construction, mining, agriculture, truck, and industrial. Its business is organized into three segments: mobile solutions, industrial solutions, and life sciences. Donaldson generated approximately $3.6 billion in revenue and $544 million in operating income in its fiscal 2024.

Breaking Down Donaldson's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization is below the industry average, suggesting that it is relatively smaller compared to peers. This could be due to various factors, including perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Revenue Growth: Donaldson displayed positive results in 3 months. As of 30 April, 2025, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 1.31%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Industrials sector.

Net Margin: Donaldson's net margin falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of 6.15%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Donaldson's ROE lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns on equity capital. With an ROE of 3.84%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): Donaldson's ROA is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 1.94%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, Donaldson adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

To track all earnings releases for Donaldson visit their earnings calendar on our site.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.