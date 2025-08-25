A Look Ahead: Electromed's Earnings Forecast

Electromed ELMD is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, 2025-08-26. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement.

Analysts estimate that Electromed will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.22.

Electromed bulls will hope to hear the company announce they've not only beaten that estimate, but also to provide positive guidance, or forecasted growth, for the next quarter.

New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).

Earnings Track Record

In the previous earnings release, the company beat EPS by $0.21, leading to a 15.29% drop in the share price the following trading session.

Here's a look at Electromed's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q3 2025 Q2 2025 Q1 2025 Q4 2024 EPS Estimate 0 0 0.03 0.14 EPS Actual 0.21 0.22 0.16 0.20 Price Change % -15.0% 14.000000000000002% 5.0% -7.000000000000001%

Performance of Electromed Shares

Shares of Electromed were trading at $20.27 as of August 22. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 26.6%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are likely bullish going into this earnings release.

