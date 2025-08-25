Daqo New Energy's Earnings: A Preview

Daqo New Energy DQ will release its quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, 2025-08-26. Here's a brief overview for investors ahead of the announcement.

Analysts anticipate Daqo New Energy to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-0.72.

The announcement from Daqo New Energy is eagerly anticipated, with investors seeking news of surpassing estimates and favorable guidance for the next quarter.

It's worth noting for new investors that guidance can be a key determinant of stock price movements.

Performance in Previous Earnings

In the previous earnings release, the company beat EPS by $0.22, leading to a 0.23% drop in the share price the following trading session.

Here's a look at Daqo New Energy's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Q2 2024 EPS Estimate -1.02 -0.61 -0.31 -0.56 EPS Actual -0.80 -2.56 -0.59 -1.50 Price Change % -0.0% -6.0% 1.0% 1.0%

Market Performance of Daqo New Energy's Stock

Shares of Daqo New Energy were trading at $22.86 as of August 22. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 60.74%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders should be satisfied going into this earnings release.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.