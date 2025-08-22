Preview: StealthGas's Earnings

StealthGas GASS is gearing up to announce its quarterly earnings on Monday, 2025-08-25. Here's a quick overview of what investors should know before the release.

Analysts are estimating that StealthGas will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.30.

The announcement from StealthGas is eagerly anticipated, with investors seeking news of surpassing estimates and favorable guidance for the next quarter.

It's worth noting for new investors that guidance can be a key determinant of stock price movements.

Earnings History Snapshot

During the last quarter, the company reported an EPS beat by $0.44, leading to a 0.86% increase in the share price on the subsequent day.

Here's a look at StealthGas's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Q2 2024 EPS Estimate 0 0.29 0.33 0.53 EPS Actual 0.44 0.44 0.38 0.75 Price Change % 1.0% 8.0% -5.0% -2.0%

Market Performance of StealthGas's Stock

Shares of StealthGas were trading at $7.17 as of August 21. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 23.15%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are likely bullish going into this earnings release.

