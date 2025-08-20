What to Expect from Full Truck Alliance Co's Earnings

Full Truck Alliance Co YMM is gearing up to announce its quarterly earnings on Thursday, 2025-08-21. Here's a quick overview of what investors should know before the release.

Analysts are estimating that Full Truck Alliance Co will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.15.

The announcement from Full Truck Alliance Co is eagerly anticipated, with investors seeking news of surpassing estimates and favorable guidance for the next quarter.

It's worth noting for new investors that guidance can be a key determinant of stock price movements.

Overview of Past Earnings

During the last quarter, the company reported an EPS beat by $0.02, leading to a 6.47% drop in the share price on the subsequent day.

Here's a look at Full Truck Alliance Co's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Q2 2024 EPS Estimate 0.16 0.14 0.15 0.12 EPS Actual 0.18 0.14 0.17 0.13 Price Change % -6.0% 0.0% -1.0% 0.0%

Full Truck Alliance Co Share Price Analysis

Shares of Full Truck Alliance Co were trading at $10.93 as of August 19. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 42.5%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are likely bullish going into this earnings release.

