Earnings Outlook For Banco BBVA Argentina

Banco BBVA Argentina BBAR is gearing up to announce its quarterly earnings on Wednesday, 2025-08-20. Here's a quick overview of what investors should know before the release.

Analysts are estimating that Banco BBVA Argentina will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.37.

The announcement from Banco BBVA Argentina is eagerly anticipated, with investors seeking news of surpassing estimates and favorable guidance for the next quarter.

It's worth noting for new investors that guidance can be a key determinant of stock price movements.

Overview of Past Earnings

In the previous earnings release, the company beat EPS by $0.10, leading to a 2.47% drop in the share price the following trading session.

Here's a look at Banco BBVA Argentina's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Q2 2024 EPS Estimate 0.26 0.37 0.45 EPS Actual 0.36 0.30 0.51 0.61 Price Change % -2.0% -3.0% -7.000000000000001% -6.0%

Banco BBVA Argentina Share Price Analysis

Shares of Banco BBVA Argentina were trading at $16.21 as of August 18. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 60.15%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are likely bullish going into this earnings release.

To track all earnings releases for Banco BBVA Argentina visit their earnings calendar on our site.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.