Nordson's Earnings: A Preview

Nordson NDSN is gearing up to announce its quarterly earnings on Wednesday, 2025-08-20. Here's a quick overview of what investors should know before the release.

Analysts are estimating that Nordson will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $2.62.

Investors in Nordson are eagerly awaiting the company's announcement, hoping for news of surpassing estimates and positive guidance for the next quarter.

It's worth noting for new investors that stock prices can be heavily influenced by future projections rather than just past performance.

Earnings History Snapshot

The company's EPS beat by $0.06 in the last quarter, leading to a 6.76% increase in the share price on the following day.

Here's a look at Nordson's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q2 2025 Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 EPS Estimate 2.36 2.08 2.59 2.33 EPS Actual 2.42 2.06 2.78 2.41 Price Change % 7.000000000000001% 0.0% -8.0% 3.0%

Nordson Share Price Analysis

Shares of Nordson were trading at $214.1 as of August 18. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 12.83%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely bearish going into this earnings release.

Analysts' Perspectives on Nordson

For investors, staying informed about market sentiments and expectations in the industry is paramount. This analysis provides an exploration of the latest insights on Nordson.

The consensus rating for Nordson is Outperform, based on 3 analyst ratings. With an average one-year price target of $251.67, there's a potential 17.55% upside.

Comparing Ratings Among Industry Peers

The below comparison of the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of IDEX, RBC Bearings and Stanley Black & Decker, three prominent players in the industry, gives insights for their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for IDEX, with an average 1-year price target of $208.33, suggesting a potential 2.7% downside.

Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for RBC Bearings, with an average 1-year price target of $438.0, suggesting a potential 104.58% upside.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for Stanley Black & Decker, with an average 1-year price target of $78.0, suggesting a potential 63.57% downside.

Key Findings: Peer Analysis Summary

The peer analysis summary offers a detailed examination of key metrics for IDEX, RBC Bearings and Stanley Black & Decker, providing valuable insights into their respective standings within the industry and their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity Nordson Outperform 4.96% $373.90M 3.85% IDEX Buy 7.21% $392.20M 3.32% RBC Bearings Buy 7.31% $195.20M 2.23% Stanley Black & Decker Neutral -1.97% $1.07B 1.14%

Key Takeaway:

Nordson ranks first in Revenue Growth among its peers. It also leads in Gross Profit. However, it ranks second in Consensus rating and third in Return on Equity.

Discovering Nordson: A Closer Look

Nordson manufactures equipment (including pumps, valves, dispensers, applicators, filters, and pelletizers) used for dispensing adhesives, coatings, sealants, and other materials. The firm serves a diverse range of end markets including packaging, medical, electronics, and industrial. Nordson's business is organized into three segments: industrial precision solutions, medical and fluid solutions, and advanced technology solutions. The company generated approximately $2.7 billion in revenue in its fiscal 2024.

Financial Insights: Nordson

Market Capitalization Analysis: Falling below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a reduced size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Nordson's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has been noteworthy. As of 30 April, 2025, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 4.96%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Industrials sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Nordson's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 16.46%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): Nordson's ROE lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns on equity capital. With an ROE of 3.85%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): Nordson's ROA is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 1.88%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Debt Management: The company faces challenges in debt management with a debt-to-equity ratio higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 0.78, caution is advised due to increased financial risk.

