Preview: TJX Companies's Earnings

TJX Companies TJX is preparing to release its quarterly earnings on Wednesday, 2025-08-20. Here's a brief overview of what investors should keep in mind before the announcement.

Analysts expect TJX Companies to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $1.01.

The announcement from TJX Companies is eagerly anticipated, with investors seeking news of surpassing estimates and favorable guidance for the next quarter.

It's worth noting for new investors that guidance can be a key determinant of stock price movements.

Earnings History Snapshot

Last quarter the company beat EPS by $0.01, which was followed by a 1.11% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at TJX Companies's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q1 2026 Q4 2025 Q3 2025 Q2 2025 EPS Estimate 0.91 1.16 1.10 0.92 EPS Actual 0.92 1.23 1.14 0.96 Price Change % -1.0% -1.0% 0.0% -1.0%

Market Performance of TJX Companies's Stock

Shares of TJX Companies were trading at $133.06 as of August 18. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 12.0%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are likely bullish going into this earnings release.

Insights Shared by Analysts on TJX Companies

For investors, staying informed about market sentiments and expectations in the industry is paramount. This analysis provides an exploration of the latest insights on TJX Companies.

TJX Companies has received a total of 9 ratings from analysts, with the consensus rating as Outperform. With an average one-year price target of $148.22, the consensus suggests a potential 11.39% upside.

Peer Ratings Overview

This comparison focuses on the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of Ross Stores, Burlington Stores and Gap, three major players in the industry, shedding light on their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Outperform trajectory for Ross Stores, with an average 1-year price target of $151.18, suggesting a potential 13.62% upside.

Analysts currently favor an Outperform trajectory for Burlington Stores, with an average 1-year price target of $319.22, suggesting a potential 139.91% upside.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for Gap, with an average 1-year price target of $28.0, suggesting a potential 78.96% downside.

Snapshot: Peer Analysis

The peer analysis summary provides a snapshot of key metrics for Ross Stores, Burlington Stores and Gap, illuminating their respective standings within the industry. These metrics offer valuable insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity TJX Companies Outperform 5.06% $3.87B 12.26% Ross Stores Outperform 2.61% $1.40B 8.65% Burlington Stores Outperform 6.03% $1.10B 7.41% Gap Neutral 2.21% $1.45B 5.86%

Key Takeaway:

TJX Companies ranks at the top for Revenue Growth and Gross Profit among its peers. It also leads in Return on Equity.

Unveiling the Story Behind TJX Companies

TJX Companies is the leading off-price retailer of apparel, accessories, and home merchandise in the United States. The firm leverages its more than 20,000 global vendor relationships to procure and sell brand-name merchandise at prices 20%-60% cheaper than conventional retail channels. TJX opportunistically purchases excess inventory that stems from manufacturing overruns and retail closeout sales. The retailer disperses its vast and disparate merchandise across its 5,000 global stores, creating a treasure-hunt shopping experience for consumers. Over three quarters of TJX's sales are derived from the United States, primarily via the T.J. Maxx, Marshalls, and HomeGoods banners. About 10% of sales come from Canada and 12% from Europe and Australia.

Understanding the Numbers: TJX Companies's Finances

Market Capitalization: Exceeding industry standards, the company's market capitalization places it above industry average in size relative to peers. This emphasizes its significant scale and robust market position.

Revenue Growth: TJX Companies's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has been noteworthy. As of 30 April, 2025, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 5.06%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the company achieved a growth rate higher than the average among peers in Consumer Discretionary sector.

Net Margin: TJX Companies's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 7.9%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 12.26%, the company showcases effective utilization of equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): TJX Companies's ROA surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 3.26% ROA, the company effectively utilizes its assets for optimal returns.

Debt Management: TJX Companies's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 1.54, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

To track all earnings releases for TJX Companies visit their earnings calendar on our site.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.