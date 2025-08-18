Insights into SFL Corp's Upcoming Earnings

SFL Corp SFL is preparing to release its quarterly earnings on Tuesday, 2025-08-19. Here's a brief overview of what investors should keep in mind before the announcement.

Analysts expect SFL Corp to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-0.03.

Anticipation surrounds SFL Corp's announcement, with investors hoping to hear about both surpassing estimates and receiving positive guidance for the next quarter.

New investors should understand that while earnings performance is important, market reactions are often driven by guidance.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed EPS by $0.23, which was followed by a 0.58% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at SFL Corp's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Q2 2024 EPS Estimate -0.01 0.16 0.40 0 EPS Actual -0.24 0.15 0.34 0.16 Price Change % 1.0% -5.0% 1.0% 3.0%

Stock Performance

Shares of SFL Corp were trading at $9.04 as of August 15. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 21.01%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely bearish going into this earnings release.

