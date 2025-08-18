Jack Henry & Associates's Earnings: A Preview

Jack Henry & Associates JKHY is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, 2025-08-19. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement.

Analysts estimate that Jack Henry & Associates will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $1.48.

Jack Henry & Associates bulls will hope to hear the company announce they've not only beaten that estimate, but also to provide positive guidance, or forecasted growth, for the next quarter.

New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).

Performance in Previous Earnings

Last quarter the company beat EPS by $0.19, which was followed by a 0.22% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Jack Henry & Associates's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q3 2025 Q2 2025 Q1 2025 Q4 2024 EPS Estimate 1.33 1.32 1.61 1.32 EPS Actual 1.52 1.34 1.63 1.38 Price Change % -0.0% -1.0% -3.0% -0.0%

Tracking Jack Henry & Associates's Stock Performance

Shares of Jack Henry & Associates were trading at $160.39 as of August 15. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 2.5%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely upset going into this earnings release.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.