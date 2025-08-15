A Peek at BHP Group's Future Earnings

BHP Group BHP is preparing to release its quarterly earnings on Monday, 2025-08-18. Here's a brief overview of what investors should keep in mind before the announcement.

Analysts expect BHP Group to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $3.75.

The market awaits BHP Group's announcement, with hopes high for news of surpassing estimates and providing upbeat guidance for the next quarter.

It's important for new investors to understand that guidance can be a significant driver of stock prices.

Here's a look at BHP Group's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter H1 2025 FY 2024 EPS Estimate EPS Actual 2.004 5.39 Price Change % 1.0% 0.0%

Stock Performance

Shares of BHP Group were trading at $53.82 as of August 14. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 1.19%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are likely bullish going into this earnings release.

