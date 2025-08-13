A Preview Of Xcel Brands's Earnings

Xcel Brands XELB is gearing up to announce its quarterly earnings on Thursday, 2025-08-14. Here's a quick overview of what investors should know before the release.

Analysts are estimating that Xcel Brands will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-0.51.

The market awaits Xcel Brands's announcement, with hopes high for news of surpassing estimates and providing upbeat guidance for the next quarter.

It's important for new investors to understand that guidance can be a significant driver of stock prices.

Historical Earnings Performance

During the last quarter, the company reported an EPS beat by $0.54, leading to a 14.29% drop in the share price on the subsequent day.

Here's a look at Xcel Brands's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Q2 2024 EPS Estimate -1.12 -0.70 -1.3 -0.8 EPS Actual -0.58 -0.69 -0.6 -0.1 Price Change % -14.000000000000002% -2.0% -22.0% -2.0%

Stock Performance

Shares of Xcel Brands were trading at $1.09 as of August 12. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 83.38%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely upset going into this earnings release.

