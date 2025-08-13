A Peek at Beam Glb's Future Earnings

Beam Glb BEEM is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Thursday, 2025-08-14. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement.

Analysts estimate that Beam Glb will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-0.29.

The announcement from Beam Glb is eagerly anticipated, with investors seeking news of surpassing estimates and favorable guidance for the next quarter.

It's worth noting for new investors that guidance can be a key determinant of stock price movements.

Earnings Track Record

Last quarter the company missed EPS by $0.03, which was followed by a 13.71% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Beam Glb's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Q2 2024 EPS Estimate -0.29 -0.29 -0.16 -0.21 EPS Actual -0.32 -0.31 0.09 -0.34 Price Change % -14.000000000000002% 4.0% 0.0% -8.0%

Performance of Beam Glb Shares

Shares of Beam Glb were trading at $2.35 as of August 12. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 52.58%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely bearish going into this earnings release.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.