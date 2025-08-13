A Peek at Brainstorm Cell's Future Earnings

Brainstorm Cell BCLI will release its quarterly earnings report on Thursday, 2025-08-14. Here's a brief overview for investors ahead of the announcement.

Analysts anticipate Brainstorm Cell to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-0.36.

Anticipation surrounds Brainstorm Cell's announcement, with investors hoping to hear about both surpassing estimates and receiving positive guidance for the next quarter.

New investors should understand that while earnings performance is important, market reactions are often driven by guidance.

Historical Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat EPS by $0.52, which was followed by a 13.79% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Brainstorm Cell's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Q2 2024 EPS Estimate -0.97 -0.27 -0.52 -0.45 EPS Actual -0.45 -0.51 -0.51 -0.60 Price Change % 14.000000000000002% -6.0% 7.000000000000001% 3.0%

Performance of Brainstorm Cell Shares

Shares of Brainstorm Cell were trading at $1.17 as of August 12. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 86.59%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely upset going into this earnings release.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.