A Preview Of Dare Bioscience's Earnings

Dare Bioscience DARE is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Thursday, 2025-08-14. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement.

Analysts estimate that Dare Bioscience will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-0.57.

Anticipation surrounds Dare Bioscience's announcement, with investors hoping to hear about both surpassing estimates and receiving positive guidance for the next quarter.

New investors should understand that while earnings performance is important, market reactions are often driven by guidance.

Earnings History Snapshot

In the previous earnings release, the company beat EPS by $0.13, leading to a 0.0% drop in the share price the following trading session.

Here's a look at Dare Bioscience's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Q2 2024
EPS Estimate -0.63 -0.63 -0.71
EPS Actual -0.50 -0.65 -0.55 1.52
Price Change % 0.0% 0.0% -10.0% 20.0%

Stock Performance

Shares of Dare Bioscience were trading at $2.03 as of August 12. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 41.09%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely unhappy going into this earnings release.

To track all earnings releases for Dare Bioscience visit their earnings calendar on our site.

Overview
