A Look at KULR Tech Gr's Upcoming Earnings Report

KULR Tech Gr KULR is gearing up to announce its quarterly earnings on Thursday, 2025-08-14. Here's a quick overview of what investors should know before the release.

Analysts are estimating that KULR Tech Gr will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-0.10.

The market awaits KULR Tech Gr's announcement, with hopes high for news of surpassing estimates and providing upbeat guidance for the next quarter.

It's important for new investors to understand that guidance can be a significant driver of stock prices.

Past Earnings Performance

The company's EPS missed by $0.48 in the last quarter, leading to a 13.51% drop in the share price on the following day.

Here's a look at KULR Tech Gr's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Q2 2024 EPS Estimate -0.08 -0.16 -0.16 -0.16 EPS Actual -0.56 -0.16 -0.08 -0.24 Price Change % -14.000000000000002% 0.0% -23.0% -18.0%

Stock Performance

Shares of KULR Tech Gr were trading at $5.3 as of August 12. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 206.75%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are likely bullish going into this earnings release.

To track all earnings releases for KULR Tech Gr visit their earnings calendar on our site.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.