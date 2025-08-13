August 13, 2025 10:02 AM 1 min read

Insights into Celcuity's Upcoming Earnings

by Benzinga Insights Benzinga Staff Writer
Follow

Celcuity CELC is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Thursday, 2025-08-14. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement.

Analysts estimate that Celcuity will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-0.87.

The announcement from Celcuity is eagerly anticipated, with investors seeking news of surpassing estimates and favorable guidance for the next quarter.

It's worth noting for new investors that guidance can be a key determinant of stock price movements.

Historical Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat EPS by $0.05, which was followed by a 3.13% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Celcuity's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Q2 2024
EPS Estimate -0.86 -0.67 -0.70 -0.68
EPS Actual -0.81 -0.75 -0.65 -0.58
Price Change % -3.0% -8.0% -10.0% -3.0%

Stock Performance

Shares of Celcuity were trading at $50.06 as of August 12. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 222.35%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are likely bullish going into this earnings release.

To track all earnings releases for Celcuity visit their earnings calendar on our site.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

CELC Logo
CELCCelcuity Inc
$50.841.55%

Stock Score Locked: Edge Members Only

Benzinga Rankings give you vital metrics on any stock – anytime.

Unlock Rankings
Edge Rankings
Momentum
98.73
Price Trend
Short
Medium
Long
Overview
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Date
ticker
name
Actual EPS
EPS Surprise
Actual Rev
Rev Surprise
Click to see more Earnings updates
Posted In:
EarningsBZI-EP
Comments
Connect With Us
instagramlinkedinyoutube
About Benzinga
Market Resources
Trading Tools & Education
Ring the Bell
© 2025 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved