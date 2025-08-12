Earnings Preview: Red Robin Gourmet Burgers

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers RRGB is preparing to release its quarterly earnings on Wednesday, 2025-08-13. Here's a brief overview of what investors should keep in mind before the announcement.

Analysts expect Red Robin Gourmet Burgers to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-0.14.

The market awaits Red Robin Gourmet Burgers's announcement, with hopes high for news of surpassing estimates and providing upbeat guidance for the next quarter.

It's important for new investors to understand that guidance can be a significant driver of stock prices.

Historical Earnings Performance

The company's EPS beat by $0.69 in the last quarter, leading to a 62.94% increase in the share price on the following day.

Here's a look at Red Robin Gourmet Burgers's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Q2 2024 EPS Estimate -0.49 -0.57 -0.96 -0.39 EPS Actual 0.20 -0.94 -1.13 -0.47 Price Change % 63.0% 35.0% -15.0% -8.0%

Performance of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Shares

Shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers were trading at $5.89 as of August 11. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 32.55%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are likely bullish going into this earnings release.

To track all earnings releases for Red Robin Gourmet Burgers visit their earnings calendar on our site.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.