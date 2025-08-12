What's Next: Hudbay Minerals's Earnings Preview

Hudbay Minerals HBM is gearing up to announce its quarterly earnings on Wednesday, 2025-08-13. Here's a quick overview of what investors should know before the release.

Analysts are estimating that Hudbay Minerals will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.10.

Hudbay Minerals bulls will hope to hear the company announce they've not only beaten that estimate, but also to provide positive guidance, or forecasted growth, for the next quarter.

New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat EPS by $0.13, which was followed by a 3.96% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Hudbay Minerals's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Q2 2024 EPS Estimate 0.11 0.17 0.04 0.07 EPS Actual 0.24 0.18 0.13 0 Price Change % 4.0% -2.0% -1.0% 3.0%

Performance of Hudbay Minerals Shares

Shares of Hudbay Minerals were trading at $9.55 as of August 11. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 29.76%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders should be satisfied going into this earnings release.

