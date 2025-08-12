Earnings Preview: DLocal

DLocal DLO is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, 2025-08-13. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement.

Analysts estimate that DLocal will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.13.

Anticipation surrounds DLocal's announcement, with investors hoping to hear about both surpassing estimates and receiving positive guidance for the next quarter.

New investors should understand that while earnings performance is important, market reactions are often driven by guidance.

Overview of Past Earnings

During the last quarter, the company reported an EPS beat by $0.03, leading to a 10.3% increase in the share price on the subsequent day.

Here's a look at DLocal's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Q2 2024 EPS Estimate 0.12 0.16 0.10 0.10 EPS Actual 0.15 0.10 0.15 0.15 Price Change % 10.0% -31.0% 13.0% 3.0%

DLocal Share Price Analysis

Shares of DLocal were trading at $10.65 as of August 11. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 38.92%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are likely bullish going into this earnings release.

Analyst Observations about DLocal

For investors, grasping market sentiments and expectations in the industry is vital. This analysis explores the latest insights regarding DLocal.

A total of 4 analyst ratings have been received for DLocal, with the consensus rating being Neutral. The average one-year price target stands at $13.65, suggesting a potential 28.17% upside.

Comparing Ratings with Competitors

This comparison focuses on the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of Sezzle, Marqeta and Western Union, three major players in the industry, shedding light on their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Outperform trajectory for Sezzle, with an average 1-year price target of $160.33, suggesting a potential 1405.45% upside.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for Marqeta, with an average 1-year price target of $6.62, suggesting a potential 37.84% downside.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for Western Union, with an average 1-year price target of $8.69, suggesting a potential 18.4% downside.

Peer Metrics Summary

The peer analysis summary offers a detailed examination of key metrics for Sezzle, Marqeta and Western Union, providing valuable insights into their respective standings within the industry and their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity DLocal Neutral 17.53% $84.88M 9.02% Sezzle Outperform 76.35% $72.78M 21.55% Marqeta Neutral 20.05% $104.06M -0.07% Western Union Neutral -3.78% $383.30M 13.40%

Key Takeaway:

DLocal ranks highest in revenue growth among its peers. It has the lowest gross profit and return on equity compared to its peers.

Delving into DLocal's Background

DLocal Ltd is focused on making the complex simple, redefining the online payment experience in emerging markets. Through its technology platform, One dLocal, the company enables world-wide enterprise merchants to get paid (pay-in) and to make payments (pay-out) online in a safe and efficient manner. The company earns revenue from fees charged to merchants in connection with payment processing services for cross-border and local payment transactions. The company's geographical segments include Latin America and Non-Latin America with a majority of its revenue being generated from Brazil in Latin America region.

DLocal: Delving into Financials

Market Capitalization Analysis: Below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a smaller scale relative to peers. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: DLocal's remarkable performance in 3 months is evident. As of 31 March, 2025, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 17.53%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company surpassed expectations with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Financials sector.

Net Margin: DLocal's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of 21.51%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): DLocal's ROE surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 9.02% ROE, the company effectively utilizes shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): DLocal's ROA stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 3.86%, the company demonstrates effective utilization of assets and strong financial performance.

Debt Management: DLocal's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 0.01, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

