A Glimpse of CAE's Earnings Potential

CAE CAE will release its quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, 2025-08-13. Here's a brief overview for investors ahead of the announcement.

Analysts anticipate CAE to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.15.

CAE bulls will hope to hear the company announce they've not only beaten that estimate, but also to provide positive guidance, or forecasted growth, for the next quarter.

New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).

Past Earnings Performance

During the last quarter, the company reported an EPS beat by $0.01, leading to a 5.46% drop in the share price on the subsequent day.

Here's a look at CAE's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q4 2025 Q3 2025 Q2 2025 Q1 2025 EPS Estimate 0.32 0.20 0.13 0.16 EPS Actual 0.33 0.21 0.18 0.15 Price Change % -5.0% 14.000000000000002% 11.0% 5.0%

Tracking CAE's Stock Performance

Shares of CAE were trading at $28.75 as of August 11. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 64.01%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders should be satisfied going into this earnings release.

