Examining the Future: Journey Medical's Earnings Outlook

Journey Medical DERM will release its quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, 2025-08-12. Here's a brief overview for investors ahead of the announcement.

Analysts anticipate Journey Medical to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-0.07.

Anticipation surrounds Journey Medical's announcement, with investors hoping to hear about both surpassing estimates and receiving positive guidance for the next quarter.

New investors should understand that while earnings performance is important, market reactions are often driven by guidance.

Earnings History Snapshot

The company's EPS beat by $0.06 in the last quarter, leading to a 18.93% increase in the share price on the following day.

Here's a look at Journey Medical's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Q2 2024 EPS Estimate -0.24 -0.22 -0.15 -0.14 EPS Actual -0.18 0.08 -0.12 -0.17 Price Change % 19.0% -4.0% -6.0% 14.000000000000002%

Journey Medical Share Price Analysis

Shares of Journey Medical were trading at $7.57 as of August 08. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 61.31%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are likely bullish going into this earnings release.

