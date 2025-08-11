August 11, 2025 3:03 PM 1 min read

Examining the Future: Journey Medical's Earnings Outlook

by Benzinga Insights Benzinga Staff Writer
Follow

Journey Medical DERM will release its quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, 2025-08-12. Here's a brief overview for investors ahead of the announcement.

Analysts anticipate Journey Medical to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-0.07.

Anticipation surrounds Journey Medical's announcement, with investors hoping to hear about both surpassing estimates and receiving positive guidance for the next quarter.

New investors should understand that while earnings performance is important, market reactions are often driven by guidance.

Earnings History Snapshot

The company's EPS beat by $0.06 in the last quarter, leading to a 18.93% increase in the share price on the following day.

Here's a look at Journey Medical's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Q2 2024
EPS Estimate -0.24 -0.22 -0.15 -0.14
EPS Actual -0.18 0.08 -0.12 -0.17
Price Change % 19.0% -4.0% -6.0% 14.000000000000002%

Journey Medical Share Price Analysis

Shares of Journey Medical were trading at $7.57 as of August 08. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 61.31%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are likely bullish going into this earnings release.

To track all earnings releases for Journey Medical visit their earnings calendar on our site.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

DERM Logo
DERMJourney Medical Corp
$7.782.71%

Stock Score Locked: Want to See it?

Benzinga Rankings give you vital metrics on any stock – anytime.

Reveal Full Score
Edge Rankings
Momentum
90.69
Growth
N/A
Quality
N/A
Value
26.56
Price Trend
Short
Medium
Long
Overview
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Date
ticker
name
Actual EPS
EPS Surprise
Actual Rev
Rev Surprise
Click to see more Earnings updates
Posted In:
EarningsBZI-EP
Comments

Connect With Us

instagramlinkedinyoutube

About Benzinga

Market Resources

Trading Tools & Education

Ring the Bell

© 2025 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved