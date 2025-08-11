A Look Ahead: Rapid Micro Biosystems's Earnings Forecast

Rapid Micro Biosystems RPID is gearing up to announce its quarterly earnings on Tuesday, 2025-08-12. Here's a quick overview of what investors should know before the release.

Analysts are estimating that Rapid Micro Biosystems will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-0.26.

The market awaits Rapid Micro Biosystems's announcement, with hopes high for news of surpassing estimates and providing upbeat guidance for the next quarter.

It's important for new investors to understand that guidance can be a significant driver of stock prices.

Performance in Previous Earnings

In the previous earnings release, the company beat EPS by $0.01, leading to a 0.0% drop in the share price the following trading session.

Here's a look at Rapid Micro Biosystems's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Q2 2024 EPS Estimate -0.27 -0.22 -0.25 -0.28 EPS Actual -0.26 -0.22 -0.26 -0.29 Price Change % 26.0% -8.0% 2.0% 17.0%

Tracking Rapid Micro Biosystems's Stock Performance

Shares of Rapid Micro Biosystems were trading at $3.4 as of August 08. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 292.94%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are likely bullish going into this earnings release.

Analysts' Perspectives on Rapid Micro Biosystems

Understanding market sentiments and expectations within the industry is crucial for investors. This analysis delves into the latest insights on Rapid Micro Biosystems.

Analysts have provided Rapid Micro Biosystems with 1 ratings, resulting in a consensus rating of Buy. The average one-year price target stands at $8.0, suggesting a potential 135.29% upside.

Comparing Ratings with Peers

The analysis below examines the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of MaxCyte, Quanterix and OmniAb, three significant industry players, providing valuable insights into their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Outperform trajectory for MaxCyte, with an average 1-year price target of $6.0, suggesting a potential 76.47% upside.

Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for Quanterix, with an average 1-year price target of $8.5, suggesting a potential 150.0% upside.

Analysts currently favor an Outperform trajectory for OmniAb, with an average 1-year price target of $3.0, suggesting a potential 11.76% downside.

Overview of Peer Analysis

The peer analysis summary offers a detailed examination of key metrics for MaxCyte, Quanterix and OmniAb, providing valuable insights into their respective standings within the industry and their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity Rapid Micro Biosystems Buy 28.41% $404K -15.99% MaxCyte Outperform -18.43% $6.99M -6.33% Quanterix Buy -4.78% $16.36M -6.34% OmniAb Outperform -48.82% $3.63M -5.93%

Key Takeaway:

Rapid Micro Biosystems ranks at the top for Revenue Growth among its peers. It is at the bottom for Gross Profit and Return on Equity.

Discovering Rapid Micro Biosystems: A Closer Look

Rapid Micro Biosystems Inc is an life sciences technology company providing mission critical automation solutions to facilitate the efficient manufacturing and fast, safe release of healthcare products such as biologics, vaccines, cell and gene therapies, and sterile injectables. The company's flagship Growth Direct platform automates and modernizes the antiquated, manual microbial quality control (MQC) testing workflows used in the pharmaceutical manufacturing operations across the globe. It derives revenue from development, manufacturing, marketing and selling Systems and related LIMS connection software, consumables and services.

Rapid Micro Biosystems: A Financial Overview

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company exhibits a lower market capitalization profile, positioning itself below industry averages. This suggests a smaller scale relative to peers.

Revenue Growth: Rapid Micro Biosystems's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has been noteworthy. As of 31 March, 2025, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 28.41%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the company achieved a growth rate higher than the average among peers in Health Care sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of -156.32%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Rapid Micro Biosystems's ROE stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROE of -15.99%, the company demonstrates effective use of equity capital and strong financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): Rapid Micro Biosystems's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROA, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROA of -12.27%, the company showcases efficient use of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, Rapid Micro Biosystems adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

To track all earnings releases for Rapid Micro Biosystems visit their earnings calendar on our site.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.