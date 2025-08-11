Earnings Outlook For NeoGenomics

NeoGenomics NEO is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, 2025-07-29. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement.

Analysts estimate that NeoGenomics will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-0.01.

Anticipation surrounds NeoGenomics's announcement, with investors hoping to hear about both surpassing estimates and receiving positive guidance for the next quarter.

New investors should understand that while earnings performance is important, market reactions are often driven by guidance.

Earnings History Snapshot

During the last quarter, the company reported an EPS beat by $0.01, leading to a 2.81% drop in the share price on the subsequent day.

Here's a look at NeoGenomics's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q2 2025 Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Q2 2024 EPS Estimate -0.01 -0.01 0.03 0.01 0 EPS Actual 0.03 0 0.04 0.05 0.03 Price Change % -3.0% -3.0% 3.0% 4.0% 18.0%

Tracking NeoGenomics's Stock Performance

Shares of NeoGenomics were trading at $5.8 as of August 08. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 65.08%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely upset going into this earnings release.

Analyst Insights on NeoGenomics

Understanding market sentiments and expectations within the industry is crucial for investors. This analysis delves into the latest insights on NeoGenomics.

With 3 analyst ratings, NeoGenomics has a consensus rating of Buy. The average one-year price target is $9.0, indicating a potential 55.17% upside.

Analyzing Analyst Ratings Among Peers

This comparison focuses on the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of AMN Healthcare Services, Fulgent Genetics and Pennant Gr, three major players in the industry, shedding light on their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for AMN Healthcare Services, with an average 1-year price target of $23.75, suggesting a potential 309.48% upside.

Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for Fulgent Genetics, with an average 1-year price target of $25.5, suggesting a potential 339.66% upside.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for Pennant Gr, with an average 1-year price target of $31.33, suggesting a potential 440.17% upside.

Comprehensive Peer Analysis Summary

The peer analysis summary provides a snapshot of key metrics for AMN Healthcare Services, Fulgent Genetics and Pennant Gr, illuminating their respective standings within the industry. These metrics offer valuable insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity NeoGenomics Buy 10.23% $77.26M -5.18% AMN Healthcare Services Neutral -16.00% $198.12M -0.15% Fulgent Genetics Buy 15.17% $34.44M -1.69% Pennant Gr Neutral 30.08% $30.30M 2.30%

Key Takeaway:

NeoGenomics ranks at the top for Revenue Growth with 10.23%. It is at the bottom for Gross Profit with $77.26M. For Return on Equity, NeoGenomics is at the bottom with -5.18%.

About NeoGenomics

NeoGenomics Inc provides oncology diagnostic testing and consultative services which include technical laboratory services and professional interpretation of laboratory test results by licensed physicians or molecular experts in pathology and oncology. It operates a network of cancer-focused testing laboratories in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates in a single segment and derives revenue from clients by providing clinical cancer testing, interpretation, and consultative services, molecular and NGS testing, comprehensive technical and professional services offerings, clinical trials and research, validation laboratory services, and oncology data solutions.

A Deep Dive into NeoGenomics's Financials

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization is below the industry average, suggesting that it is relatively smaller compared to peers. This could be due to various factors, including perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Revenue Growth: NeoGenomics's remarkable performance in 3 months is evident. As of 30 June, 2025, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 10.23%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Health Care sector.

Net Margin: NeoGenomics's net margin is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of -24.87%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of -5.18%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -3.01%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, NeoGenomics adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

