Earnings Preview For Liquidia

Liquidia LQDA is gearing up to announce its quarterly earnings on Tuesday, 2025-08-12. Here's a quick overview of what investors should know before the release.

Analysts are estimating that Liquidia will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-0.41.

The market awaits Liquidia's announcement, with hopes high for news of surpassing estimates and providing upbeat guidance for the next quarter.

It's important for new investors to understand that guidance can be a significant driver of stock prices.

Earnings History Snapshot

Last quarter the company missed EPS by $0.03, which was followed by a 0.59% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Liquidia's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Q2 2024 EPS Estimate -0.42 -0.40 -0.37 -0.34 EPS Actual -0.45 -0.46 -0.39 -0.37 Price Change % -1.0% 3.0% -2.0% 7.000000000000001%

Liquidia Share Price Analysis

Shares of Liquidia were trading at $20.45 as of August 08. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 53.27%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are likely bullish going into this earnings release.

Insights Shared by Analysts on Liquidia

For investors, grasping market sentiments and expectations in the industry is vital. This analysis explores the latest insights regarding Liquidia.

The consensus rating for Liquidia is Buy, derived from 9 analyst ratings. An average one-year price target of $26.44 implies a potential 29.29% upside.

Comparing Ratings Among Industry Peers

The analysis below examines the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of ANI Pharmaceuticals, Harmony Biosciences Hldgs and Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, three significant industry players, providing valuable insights into their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for ANI Pharmaceuticals, with an average 1-year price target of $84.67, suggesting a potential 314.03% upside.

Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for Harmony Biosciences Hldgs, with an average 1-year price target of $53.0, suggesting a potential 159.17% upside.

Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, with an average 1-year price target of $72.0, suggesting a potential 252.08% upside.

Key Findings: Peer Analysis Summary

Within the peer analysis summary, vital metrics for ANI Pharmaceuticals, Harmony Biosciences Hldgs and Tarsus Pharmaceuticals are presented, shedding light on their respective standings within the industry and offering valuable insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity Liquidia Buy 4.98% $1.60M -60.43% ANI Pharmaceuticals Buy 43.43% $124.08M 3.72% Harmony Biosciences Hldgs Buy 16.01% $162.34M 5.33% Tarsus Pharmaceuticals Buy 151.54% $96.42M -6.03%

Key Takeaway:

Liquidia is positioned at the bottom for Revenue Growth among its peers. In terms of Gross Profit, Liquidia is also at the bottom compared to its peers. Liquidia ranks at the bottom for Return on Equity among its peers.

Delving into Liquidia's Background

Liquidia Corp is a United States-based biopharmaceutical company focused on the development, manufacturing, and commercialization of products that address unmet patient needs, with the current focus directed towards the treatment of pulmonary hypertension (PH) and pulmonary hypertension associated with interstitial lung disease. It conducts research, development, and manufacturing of novel products by applying its proprietary PRINT technology, a particle engineering platform, to enable the precise production of uniform drug particles. Its product includes YUTREPIA (treprostinil) inhalation powder, for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension. The company also generates revenue from the sale of Treprostinil Injection through an agreement between its subsidiary and the manufacturer.

Understanding the Numbers: Liquidia's Finances

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization is above the industry average, indicating that it is relatively larger in size compared to peers. This may suggest a higher level of investor confidence and market recognition.

Revenue Growth: Liquidia's remarkable performance in 3 months is evident. As of 31 March, 2025, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 4.98%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Health Care sector.

Net Margin: Liquidia's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of -1229.71%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Liquidia's ROE is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of -60.43%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Return on Assets (ROA): Liquidia's ROA lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns from its assets. With an ROA of -16.76%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Debt Management: Liquidia's debt-to-equity ratio is notably higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 2.97, the company relies more heavily on borrowed funds, indicating a higher level of financial risk.

