What to Expect from Sea's Earnings

Sea SE is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, 2025-08-12. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement.

Analysts estimate that Sea will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.82.

The announcement from Sea is eagerly anticipated, with investors seeking news of surpassing estimates and favorable guidance for the next quarter.

It's worth noting for new investors that guidance can be a key determinant of stock price movements.

Historical Earnings Performance

The company's EPS beat by $0.02 in the last quarter, leading to a 5.87% increase in the share price on the following day.

Here's a look at Sea's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Q2 2024
EPS Estimate 0.63 0.43 0.26 0.18
EPS Actual 0.65 0.39 0.24 0.14
Price Change % 6.0% 11.0% -2.0% 3.0%

Sea Share Price Analysis

Shares of Sea were trading at $147.61 as of August 08. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 97.25%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders should be satisfied going into this earnings release.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Overview
