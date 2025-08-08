August 8, 2025 4:08 PM 1 min read

Earnings Preview For EuroDry

EuroDry EDRY is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Monday, 2025-08-11. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement.

Analysts estimate that EuroDry will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-1.42.

The announcement from EuroDry is eagerly anticipated, with investors seeking news of surpassing estimates and favorable guidance for the next quarter.

It's worth noting for new investors that guidance can be a key determinant of stock price movements.

Past Earnings Performance

The company's EPS missed by $0.82 in the last quarter, leading to a 1.33% increase in the share price on the following day.

Here's a look at EuroDry's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Q2 2024
EPS Estimate -1.25 -0.07 -0.23 0.54
EPS Actual -2.07 -0.25 -1.42 -0.17
Price Change % 1.0% 3.0% -3.0% -1.0%

Stock Performance

Shares of EuroDry were trading at $10.515 as of August 07. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 51.44%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely a little upset going into this earnings release.

To track all earnings releases for EuroDry visit their earnings calendar on our site.

Overview
