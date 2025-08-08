Uncovering Potential: FibroGen's Earnings Preview

FibroGen FGEN will release its quarterly earnings report on Monday, 2025-08-11. Here's a brief overview for investors ahead of the announcement.

Analysts anticipate FibroGen to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-0.30.

Investors in FibroGen are eagerly awaiting the company's announcement, hoping for news of surpassing estimates and positive guidance for the next quarter.

It's worth noting for new investors that stock prices can be heavily influenced by future projections rather than just past performance.

Earnings History Snapshot

The company's EPS beat by $0.75 in the last quarter, leading to a 2.0% drop in the share price on the following day.

Here's a look at FibroGen's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Q2 2024 EPS Estimate 0.50 -5 -7.50 -6.5 EPS Actual 1.25 -2 -4.25 -4 Price Change % -2.0% -22.0% -14.000000000000002% 5.0%

Tracking FibroGen's Stock Performance

Shares of FibroGen were trading at $7.94 as of August 07. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 9.4%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely unhappy going into this earnings release.

